UPDATE: Police say no one in custody in CO Walmart shooting; 3rd person has died

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart. Two people have died in the shooting, police confirmed.

The latest update from police says they are seeking information about the suspect.The woman who was previously taken to the hospital is now dead, as well, police have confirmed. 

The Walmart is located on Grant Street in Thornton. Police say it is not at active shooter situation. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

