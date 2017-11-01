UPDATE: Police say no one in custody in CO Walmart shooting; 3rd person has died

Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.

The Latest: 3 killed in shooting at Colorado Walmart

Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart. Two people have died in the shooting, police confirmed.

The latest update from police says they are seeking information about the suspect.The woman who was previously taken to the hospital is now dead, as well, police have confirmed.

UPDATE: There is currently NO one in custody. Unfortunately the female transported with injury has also passed away. (3) confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/HOpyrw8BUn — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

UPDATE: Detectives currently reviewing security footage & witnesses being interviewed for assistance with suspect(s) desc/info. pic.twitter.com/rObFfbxeIf — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

The Walmart is located on Grant Street in Thornton. Police say it is not at active shooter situation.

#ThorntonWalmartShooting At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime sceneWe will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EZgSOtb6yy — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

The next tweet confirmed that two had died in the shooting.

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

A witness shared with a reporter what he heard:

KWGN: Denver Walmart employee describes shooting: "Everyone got down, everyone started screaming. It was crazy!" pic.twitter.com/qRxvE1uzNF — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 2, 2017

Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store, as seen in this video:

#ThorntonWalmartShooting right across the street from my house. So scary. pic.twitter.com/rD6q4ya93p — Corrine Urrutia (@coriibee) November 2, 2017

Photos from the scene show a huge response by first responders:

