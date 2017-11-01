Doctor says studies show Americans retiring older, dying earlier

Americans are devoting a longer span of their life to the 9-to-5 grind and less to rest and relaxation.

"Very good studies have shown that the health of retirees in 2016 and 2017 is not nearly as good as it was 10 to 20 years ago," says Dr. Edward Dominguez.

Dominguez says this is due to the fact that people are not able to take proper care of themselves as they get older because they're still having to work.

"We know that when many people are at work and are stressed at work, that their diet is not so good,” says Dominguez. “Their sleep pattern is not ideal and the time they devote to exercise is probably sub-optimal."

While the retirement age rises, life expectancy is on the decline, and according to Dominguez, as they continue to work later into life and are not able to take care of themselves because of work they are not nearly as healthy.

This combination equals people who are older and less healthy as they enter retirement. East Texans have their own thoughts on why people are waiting so long to do so.

"People are retiring at an older age due to the cost of living and lack of retirement planning," says Adrian Blackmar, a Tyler nurse.

"Some people are fortunate enough to retire early,” says Tyler restaurant manager Olga Ohrback. “But I still think they have that need and want to be around people."

Dominguez says that people who plan on retiring after age 66 should start taking better care of themselves now by getting regular examinations, exercise, and eight hours of sleep.

"If you can at least adjust some of those and take care of some of those factors, I think you'll go a long way into extending your life through your leisure years and not only your working years," says Dominguez.

Dominguez says higher rates in obesity also are a factor in why Americans life expectancy is on the decline.

