ETBU, Kilgore College sign articulation agreement

A partnership has been struck between two East Texas colleges.



In Kilgore, representatives for East Texas Baptist University and Kilgore College came together to sign an articulation agreement between the schools. The agreement will allow easier transition for students completing their two-year degree from Kilgore College, to move on to university studies.



The agreement takes effect immediately for all currently enrolled Kilgore College students.



