Gun Barrel Police Chief gives letter of resignation

The Gun Barrel City Police Chief has resigned from his position.

Damon Boswell submitted his resignation letter on Oct. 27.

According to the Athens Daily Review, Boswell stated in the letter that circumstances of unwarranted attacks on his character, integrity, ethics, skills, ability, and knowledge to lead the department led to his departure.

Boswell spent 17 years with the police department.

“These attacks came from city council person’s personal agendas that have no knowledge, skills or experience in the effective delivery of service pertaining to law enforcement,” Boswell said in his letter. “I am confident in my ability, training, and experience as a police officer and have dedicated the last 17 years of my life to the citizens of Gun Barrel City. I am also confident I could continue my career within the city and confront these accusations and prevail, but in the end they are not worthy of acknowledgment."

Nov. 10 will be Boswell's last day on the job. He did not expand on his plans but said he has accepted a job in law enforcement.

