Longview doctor charged with soliciting prostitution in 'Slick John' sting

(KLTV) -
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish; one of those arrested was a Longview physician.
Dr. Richard A. Hamer, a neurologist with Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and with privileges at area hospitals, was arrested in the sting. He is charged with one count of soliciting prostitution.
Agents taking part in the operation dubbed Slick John also located a missing juvenile and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite told KSLA in Shreveport.
Booked into Shreveport City Jail and/or Caddo Correctional Center were:
Charles Curry, 47, one count of soliciting prostitution
Walter L. Hall IV, 34, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of marijuana
Michael Savoie, 40, one count of soliciting prostitution
Billy Don Lamon, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution
Richard A. Hamer, 60, one count of soliciting prostitution
David Smith, 25, one count each of soliciting prostitution, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of a Schedule I CDS
Christopher Reliford, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution
Charlie J. Rodgers, 26, one count of human trafficking
Rodney Dotie, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution
Shomichael Smith, 21, one count of soliciting prostitution
Richard Chapman, 59, one count of soliciting prostitution
Charles L. Watson, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
Ambrose Morgan, 42, one count of soliciting prostitution
Emmanuel Stewart, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution
Herbert Phillips, 41, one count of soliciting prostitution
Jasamine Madere, 25, one count of prostitution
Kenshena Woodward, 19, one count each of prostitution and resisting an officer
Malcom Starling, 21, one count of pandering
Harold Stewart, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution
Gary Blow, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution
Lorenzer Brown, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
John Gardner, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution
James Thomas, 66, one count of soliciting prostitution
Paul Ellis, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution
Oliver Floyd, 36, one count of soliciting prostitution
Tameka Green, 29, one count of prostitution
Vanessa Carey, 29, one count of prostitution
Sedrick King, 44, one count of soliciting prostitution
Devin D. Washington, 23, one count each of soliciting prostitution, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer
Jose Guillermo, 23, one count of soliciting prostitution
Kyle Knoche, 41, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule V CDS
Charles Beasley, 58, one count of soliciting prostitution
Jordan Betts, 26, one count of soliciting prostitution
Leonard Parker, 52, one count of soliciting prostitution
James Lalande, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
Edward King, 38, one count of soliciting prostitution
Brandon L. Hunt, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution
Deshawn Cole, 31, one count of soliciting prostitution
Christopher Biggs, 39, one count of soliciting prostitution
Michael Blevins, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution
Noe Costeneda, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
Eric Graham, 37, one count each of soliciting prostitution and illegal carrying of a firearm
John Entrekin, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution
Jimmie W. Mays Jr., 51, one count of soliciting prostitution
Paul S. Shepard, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution
Kenton Dunams, 27, one count of soliciting prostitution
Paul Kennedy, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution
Melvin Williams, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
Eddie Tennie, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution
Brandon Ramon Atkins, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
Drew Furrh, 32, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule II CDS
Timothy Walton, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution
Brandon Pendleton, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution
Kameron S. Jordan, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution
Henry Ray Kimble, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution
Gabriel Lewis, 33, one count each of soliciting prostitution
Linton James, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution
Items seized were:
385.3 grams of marijuana with a street value of $3,853,
3.8 grams of powder cocaine with a street value of $380,
20 dosage units of Vyvanse with a street value of $200,
2 dosage units of ecstasy with a street value of $20,
5 dosage units of Alprazolam with a street value of $50,
1 Hi-Point 9mm firearm,
1 Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm,
$3,307,
2 vehicles.
