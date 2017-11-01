Longview doctor charged with soliciting prostitution in 'Slick John' sting

Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish; one of those arrested was a Longview physician.

Dr. Richard A. Hamer, a neurologist with Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and with privileges at area hospitals, was arrested in the sting. He is charged with one count of soliciting prostitution.

Agents taking part in the operation dubbed Slick John also located a missing juvenile and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite told KSLA in Shreveport.

Booked into Shreveport City Jail and/or Caddo Correctional Center were:

Charles Curry, 47, one count of soliciting prostitution

Walter L. Hall IV, 34, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of marijuana

Michael Savoie, 40, one count of soliciting prostitution

Billy Don Lamon, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution

Richard A. Hamer, 60, one count of soliciting prostitution

David Smith, 25, one count each of soliciting prostitution, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) and possession of a Schedule I CDS

Christopher Reliford, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution

Charlie J. Rodgers, 26, one count of human trafficking

Rodney Dotie, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution

Shomichael Smith, 21, one count of soliciting prostitution

Richard Chapman, 59, one count of soliciting prostitution

Charles L. Watson, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution

Ambrose Morgan, 42, one count of soliciting prostitution

Emmanuel Stewart, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution

Herbert Phillips, 41, one count of soliciting prostitution

Jasamine Madere, 25, one count of prostitution

Kenshena Woodward, 19, one count each of prostitution and resisting an officer

Malcom Starling, 21, one count of pandering

Harold Stewart, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution

Gary Blow, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution

Lorenzer Brown, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution

John Gardner, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution

James Thomas, 66, one count of soliciting prostitution

Paul Ellis, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution

Oliver Floyd, 36, one count of soliciting prostitution

Tameka Green, 29, one count of prostitution

Vanessa Carey, 29, one count of prostitution

Sedrick King, 44, one count of soliciting prostitution

Devin D. Washington, 23, one count each of soliciting prostitution, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer

Jose Guillermo, 23, one count of soliciting prostitution

Kyle Knoche, 41, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule V CDS

Charles Beasley, 58, one count of soliciting prostitution

Jordan Betts, 26, one count of soliciting prostitution

Leonard Parker, 52, one count of soliciting prostitution

James Lalande, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution

Edward King, 38, one count of soliciting prostitution

Brandon L. Hunt, 34, one count of soliciting prostitution

Deshawn Cole, 31, one count of soliciting prostitution

Christopher Biggs, 39, one count of soliciting prostitution

Michael Blevins, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution

Noe Costeneda, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution

Eric Graham, 37, one count each of soliciting prostitution and illegal carrying of a firearm

John Entrekin, 46, one count of soliciting prostitution

Jimmie W. Mays Jr., 51, one count of soliciting prostitution

Paul S. Shepard, 35, one count of soliciting prostitution

Kenton Dunams, 27, one count of soliciting prostitution

Paul Kennedy, 49, one count of soliciting prostitution

Melvin Williams, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution

Eddie Tennie, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution

Brandon Ramon Atkins, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution

Drew Furrh, 32, one count each of soliciting prostitution and possession of a Schedule II CDS

Timothy Walton, 30, one count of soliciting prostitution

Brandon Pendleton, 29, one count of soliciting prostitution

Kameron S. Jordan, 43, one count of soliciting prostitution

Henry Ray Kimble, 33, one count of soliciting prostitution

Gabriel Lewis, 33, one count each of soliciting prostitution

Linton James, 51, one count of soliciting prostitution

Items seized were:

385.3 grams of marijuana with a street value of $3,853,

3.8 grams of powder cocaine with a street value of $380,

20 dosage units of Vyvanse with a street value of $200,

2 dosage units of ecstasy with a street value of $20,

5 dosage units of Alprazolam with a street value of $50,

1 Hi-Point 9mm firearm,

1 Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm,

$3,307,

2 vehicles.



