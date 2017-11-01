Boil water notice rescinded for parts of Palestine

City of Palestine:

The Boil Water Notice for Salt Works Road from Chancellor Drive to Bassett Road has been rescinded. The following is the legal language.?

On October 30, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system,City of Palestine Utilities Department, PWS ID 0010001 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption. Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of November 1, 2017. If you have questions, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483. If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691

