Burn ban lifted in Gregg County

A burn ban has been lifted for Gregg County, effective immediately.

The ban was issued Oct. 16. According to the city of Longview, this action was taken due to the lack of rainfall that has placed the community in drought-like conditions.

Wednesday the ban was lifted and residents are again permitted to do outdoor burning.

Longview Fire Department released a statement about the lifting of the ban:

"We have been informed that Gregg County Judge, Bill Stoudt, has temporarily lifted the burn ban from Gregg County.

Citizens are reminded that since the burn ban is lifted, it is still illegal to burn within the incorporated city limits. A fine for unauthorized burning can be up to, but not exceed, $2000 per citation issued."

