The latest: NFLPA again files emergency motion on Ezekiel Elliott's behalf

The Capital murder trial for the man accused of killing six people at a campsite in Anderson County in 2015 began today.More >>
The Gun Barrell City Police Chief has resigned from his position.More >>
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division is seeking the public's help in finding a registered sex offender who now considered a fugitive because he failed to comply with the rules of his community supervision.More >>
City of Palestine: On October 30, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system,City of Palestine Utilities Department, PWS ID 0010001 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.More >>
A burn ban has been lifted for Gregg County, effective immediately.More >>
