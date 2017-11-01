The latest: NFLPA again files emergency motion on Ezekiel Elliott's behalf

Fewer than 24 hours after a judge rejected yet another appeal, the NFL Players Association has filed an expedited appeal and emergency injunction request on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott.

The NFLPA filed the request Wednesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The association is hoping to fight a six-game suspension and get the Dallas Cowboys running back off the bench and back onto the field.

Elliott’s suspension dates back to a year-long investigation into allegations of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. After the investigation wrapped in August, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott, saying he violated the league’s conduct policy. However, he has not been formally charged.

The move was expected and is the next stage in a long-drawn court battle between the association and the NFL.

Elliott has made several attempts to fight the NFL's ruling - a previous injunction and a temporary restraining order have already been granted in the case after a court initially sided with the NFL.

But Tuesday, Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied an emergency motion in the case. On Monday, Failla also denied a request for an injunction.

There's no word yet on how the association's latest request will be received.

