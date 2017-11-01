At least 2 injured after wreck involving motorcycle in Tyler

At least two people have been injured in a Tyler wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

About 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, Tyler Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Paluxy Drive and Graemont Boulevard in response to a crash.

According to an official, a motorcyclist was northbound on Paluxy Drive when a Cadillac turned off of Graemont Boulevard into traffic. The cyclist and the driver of the Cadillac were both transported to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Southbound traffic on Paluxy is down to one lane. The inside lane is closed on Paluxy between Grande and Graemont.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

