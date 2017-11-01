Starbucks' new holiday cups are DIY-style

Break out your magic markers, Starbucks has unveiled their new holiday cups and this year's might be the best ones yet.

For the 2017 holiday season, the company is ditching their trademark red cups in favor of a do-it-yourself motif. Customers will be able to color in their own designs on the cups.

In an "ode to cups of years past," the design includes a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee and has holiday scenes printed on it.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations. We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own," said Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, in a statement on the company website.

The coffee company says the came about from their own annual holiday cup design contest.

"For years Starbucks customers have been decorating their cups ... Taking a cue from customers who had been using their cups as a canvas, last year Starbucks red cups featured 13 different designs created by customers," the company statement reads.

The design is centered around the theme "give good," which encourages people to celebrate the holidays with good deeds.

