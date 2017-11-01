New documents allege Wood County deputy knowingly falsely arrested someone

A former Wood County deputy has new criminal charges, two months after being arrested on three other charges.

William Miles Tucker, 47, of Golden, faces a new charge of third-degree aggravated perjury and two new charges of Class-A official oppression, following indictments filed on Oct. 25. These are in addition to previous charges of two counts of third-degree tampering with evidence and one count of Class-A official oppression, following indictments on Aug. 30.

Tucker was arrested on the charges Wednesday and has posted a collective bail of $118,000.

A review of the indictments indicates Tucker broke several laws in order to arrest a person who had cut a lock in order to gain access to a well in which he had the rights to, then tried to cover up evidence afterward.

According to the text of the previous tampering indictment, Tucker used a sworn affidavit to arrest someone, knowing the affidavit contained information which was not true, on Oct. 28, 2015. The oppression indictment states Tucker presented that affidavit to a state district judge on the same date. The other tampering indictment states Tucker destroyed an incident report written by a different deputy.

As for the new indictments, the perjury charge accuses Tucker of swearing before District Judge Tim Boswell “I have seen nothing which provides for accessibility or the right to cut a lock or chain of a private land owned by the defendant.” However, the indictment states Tucker was advised by a special prosecutor that the person did have the right to access his property.

One of the new oppression indictments states Tucker kept the same person from using the mineral interest owned by the person by using others to obstruct access to a well.

The second oppression indictment states Tucker unlawfully arrested the person on a charge of criminal mischief.

Tucker is scheduled for a Nov. 17 court appearance in Boswell’s court.

