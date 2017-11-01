Longview police investigating Halloween fatal wreck

Longview police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday night.

Lemond Thomas, 36, of Longview, was killed.

The wreck happened in the 700 block of W. Marshall Ave., just east of Spur 63. around 10:30 p.m.

Thomas was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed, according to police. He was unable to maintain his lane and entered into the east bound traffic lane where he was sideswiped by another vehicle on the passenger side.

After striking the vehicle, Thomas struck a signal pole on the driver side. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.

Longview police are still investigating the wreck.

