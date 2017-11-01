Wednesday's Weather: Rain continues through late morning, tapering off early afternoon. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas. Grab those umbrellas! Rain will continue through the morning hours and begin to slowly taper off from west to east by late morning. Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. A mild start to tomorrow as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s overnight. Partly cloudy and breezy at times Thursday with south winds gusting to 15 mph. A slight chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Much the same for Friday with a mild start and a warm afternoon. Slight chances for rain will continue in the forecast for some into the weekend. Mostly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday, and warm, with temperatures in the 80s. The next cold front should arrive by the middle of next week and temperatures will remain warm until then.

