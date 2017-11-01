Harmony is crushing opponents and closing in on history

Speaking of perfect, the Harmony football team is 8-0 after blowing out Alba Golden last Friday 63 to nothing. And folks, a lot scores look like that for the Eagles this year. They have also won games 42-0, 72-0, 68-0, 74-20, and 60-24. Only Tenaha has a better point differential than Harmony, who has outscored its opponents by over 360 points.More >>
Every Friday, the Lufkin defense takes the field with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. Last season, the Pack's defense seemed like they could not stop the scoring. The team made a complete 180 this year.
