Harmony is crushing opponents and closing in on history

Speaking of perfect, the Harmony football team is 8-0 after blowing out Alba Golden last Friday 63 to nothing. And folks, a lot scores look like that for the Eagles this year.



They have also won games 42-0, 72-0, 68-0, 74-20, and 60-24. Only Tenaha has a better point differential than Harmony, who has outscored its opponents by over 360 points.

With that, Harmony has shot at history. It has been 8-0 before, but never finished the deal. With just two more wins, the Eagles will run the table in the regular season for the first time ever.

Head coach Tim Russell's motto is "Win the Day." That way of thinking has helped keep this team level headed despite crushing opponents. Harmony has pitched four shutouts,and scored 60 or more points five times.



A second round playoff exit last year despite going 8 and 2 during the regular season has the Eagles motivated so they want to keep their foot on the gas.

Now, unlike most programs in this day and age, the red and white pound the rock old school style out of the "Wing-T" and once it gets going,

even coach Russell admits, the offense is hard to stop.

