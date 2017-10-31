East Texas woman continues father's Halloween tradition

Rain dampened Tuesday's turnout, but trick-or-treaters moved through the streets in vehicles instead of on foot. (Source: KLTV)

It's been six years since Frankston's beloved "Dr. Pepper Man" Troy Cook passed away. He earned the moniker through handing out cans of Dr. Pepper on Halloween instead of candy.

"There was a candy scare one year," daughter Bonny Cook said. "People were putting needles and razor blades in candy bars and passing them out. And my dad thought he'd pass out Dr. Peppers because parents know you can't tamper with them."

So every year for decades, Troy Cook would set up at his Reagan Street doorstep and hand out the cans. After he died, Bonny Cook says many people in the town of Frankston urged her to continue the tradition.

"As long as I can keep doing it, I'm going to try to keep doing it," she said.

Her Halloween afternoon starts with loading five to six coolers full of cans. Then with help from the Frankston Fire Department, the coolers are filled with ice. Finally they're placed under the portico of her home and she waits for trick-or-treaters.

"He loved this tradition and loved Halloween," she said.

Last year she handed out more than 600 cans. The rain dampened Tuesday's turnout, and the tally is still out on how many were given away this round.

