Benjamins are no longer the only concern

Groveton police say they're running into a new type of criminal problem: fake money in smaller denominations. Tia Johnson has the story of what's been happening and how you can avoid becoming a victim. That's a new report at 10.
A tradition in Frankston shows your Halloween treats are limited only by your imagination. Doug Murray has the story of how the Dr. Pepper man's daughter is carrying on his legacy.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is tracking the rain that put a damper on trick-or-treating. Tonight at 10, he'll let you know whether you should expect to see more of that rain tomorrow.
Speaking of perfect, the Harmony football team is 8-0 after blowing out Alba Golden last Friday 63 to nothing. And folks, a lot scores look like that for the Eagles this year. They have also won games 42-0, 72-0, 68-0, 74-20, and 60-24. Only Tenaha has a better point differential than Harmony, who has outscored its opponents by over 360 points.More >>
A wreck involving two 18 wheelers had I-20 westbound completely blocked off all day.More >>
For many students at UT Tyler, the walk to class involves crossing a busy intersection on Old Omen Road.More >>
Four people were arrested in Athens on Monday after one of them tried to escape on foot following a traffic stop.More >>
A foot chase ended in the arrest of four people Monday afternoon in East Texas.More >>
