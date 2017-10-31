Traffic stop leads to arrest of four in Henderson County

A foot chase ended in the arrest of four people Monday afternoon in East Texas.

According to the Henderson County sheriff’s office, four people were arrested in Athens after authorities say one suspect tried to escape on foot following a traffic stop.

Sheriff Hillhouse said a traffic stop was initiated by investigator Josh Rickman and deputy David Robertson along FM 59 in Athens after a vehicle was seen driving recklessly.

Hillhouse says the driver, identified as Levi Lebleu, failed to immediately stop his vehicle, which initiated the pursuit.

When authorities stopped the vehicle on Bunny Rabbit Road, Lebleu fled the scene on foot, while investigator Rickman held the three passengers in the vehicle. Lebleu was arrested shortly after by Deputy Robertson.

Lebleu was charged with evader arrest in a motor vehicle with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

One of the passengers, identified as Anthony Lebleu, was charged with a felony for tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and a misdemeanor for evading arrest.

A third passenger, Sara Peasner, was charged with a class A misdemeanor for unlawful carry of a weapon.

Derek Payton, Lebleu’s fourth passenger, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony, and tampering or fabricating of a physical evidence.

