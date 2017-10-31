Narcotics, evading arrest charges now faced by 4 in Henderson County traffic stop

It was a call made about suspicious activity that led a Henderson sheriff deputy and an investigator to a gas station on Highway 59 and Bellaire Drive in Athens.



“They set up for a little bit to see if it would move, and then a Lincoln left the parking lot,” said Kevin Halbert, Chief Deputy for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. “Then they did start traveling southbound, away from Athens, on the oncoming lane,”



According to Chief Deputy Halbert, the car was also speeding, which prompted a traffic stop. The driver, Levi Lebleu, failed to immediately stop which initiated a pursuit. The car finally came to a stop at the intersection of Bunny Rabbit Road and Ruth Street. Lebleu jumped out and fled on foot, but a deputy followed



“He chased the guy on foot into a wooded area and caught him,” said Chief Deputy Halbert.



A total of 4 people were detained Levi Lebleu, Anthony Lebleu, Sara Peasner and Derek Payton.

Authorities found marijuana and meth in in their possession.

Records show that among all four people a variety of charges were filed.



“A felony case of narcotics to evading on foot,” said Halbert. “So, it ranges to misdemeanor and felony charges.”



The Henderson Sheriff’s Office wants this incident to be an example to those running from justice.



“Chase you, catch you, we will let the dogs out,” said Halbert. “Whatever we have to do to get the bad guy and put him in jail.”

According to Chief Deputy Halbert all four remain in custody at the Henderson County Jail.

