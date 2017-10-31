Tyler PD responding to major crash on Old Jacksonville Highway - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler PD responding to major crash on Old Jacksonville Highway

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are responding to a major crash on Old Jacksonville Highway.

According to police records, the wreck took occurred on the 6700 block of Old Jacksonville Highway.

At this time it is unknown if anyone was injured, we will continue to update as information becomes available.

