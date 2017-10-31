Judge denies emergency motion in Ezekiel Elliott case, another appeal expected

Will he play or won't he? Dallas Cowboys fans have been left in limbo as the case of running back Ezekiel Elliot plays out in court.

Almost as swiftly as the NFL Players Association managed to file an emergency motion on Tuesday for an injunction on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott, a judge just as quickly denied it.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla was firm in her resolve, while the NFLPA seemed just as determined to fight a six-game suspension against Elliott. ESPN reported Failla's decision Tuesday.

On Monday night, the judge also denied a request for a preliminary injunction. That decision effectively benched the player for the next six games.

The Associated Press reports that the 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with his then-girlfriend.

Another appeal is expected to be filed in the case.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.