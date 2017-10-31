White Oak Police warn residents to watch out for lady in long dress

White Oak Police sent an important safety message to the children heading out to trick or treat tonight on their Facebook page.

They warn of the old woman, in the long dress, that comes out only on Halloween and roams the haunted trails of White Oak.

The post reads:

The White Oak Police Department would like to warn everyone about some of the random, terrifying events that have occurred recently in the area. Without going into a lot of gory details, we want everyone to just remember that if you get off the beaten trails we can't guarantee your safety. Always stay in groups with as large of numbers as possible. And never, no matter how sweet the old lady in the long dress walking along the dark road might appear, NEVER stop and pick her up. This lady comes out each Halloween roaming the haunted trails of White Oak looking to cast her spells. We'd hate to hear of any of our favorite residents falling victim to her shenanigans! Happy Halloween, everyone! We want to remind everyone to be safe tonight while Trick-or-Treating and for everyone to watch out for all the little ghosts and goblins that might be haunting the streets and neighborhoods! ....and keep an extra eye out for the lonely lady of the White Oak wilderness! After last year's encounters, only this one, grainy image was able to be recovered.Wahahaha! Whahahahahahaha!!!

Some good advice there to stay safe and have a happy Halloween.

