LIVE: Special report, ABC reporting 7 dead, 15 injured in New York City

Police are reporting multiple casualties after a truck drove down a bike path in lower Manhattan, mowing people down in its path.

ABC News is reporting that 7 people are dead.

NYPD told CNN that a white truck drove several blocks down the bike path going the wrong way. The driver exited the vehicle and appeared to have a gun. Police shot him and took him into custody.

The mayor's office said there is no longer any active threat.

The event unfolded just a few blocks away from the World Trade Center.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path beneath tarps.

