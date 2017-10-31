Pets Fur People adoption and donation information

Pets Fur People in Tyler is a no-kill animal shelter. They have an abundance of homeless cats and dogs in need of a family.

SLIDESHOW: Pets Fur People shelter animals celebrate Halloween

PFP says they are "committed to reduce and ultimately eliminate euthanasia as an acceptable method of population control for unwanted dogs and cats, and promote the positive results of spay/neuter programs to reduce dog and cat overpopulation, and ... teaching responsible pet guardianship."



The organization is in need of monetary donations and, of course, adoption applicants. Follow this link to learn more.

Visit them on Facebook at this link.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.