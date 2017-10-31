VIDEO: Marshall police searching for thieves who stole semi-trailers

The Marshall Police Department is investigating thefts involving semi-trailers and their cargo.

The thefts occurred on July 29, Sept. 16, and Sept. 30.

The trailers were parked at different locations across the city of Marshall. The truck seen in the surveillance video was used to move them.

The trailers were loaded with various types of building materials. Each trailer has been recovered in Dallas without it's cargo.

In the Sept. 30 theft, a suspect was captured on the truck's interior camera system. The man seen in the video stole both the truck and trailer. The truck was found abandoned in Marshall but the trailer was later discovered in Dallas.

Marshall Police are asking for anyone who has any information on these crimes to come forward. You can call 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers on their Facebook page.

