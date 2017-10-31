Man arrested in Wood County for alleged sexual assault of child

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Alabama man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl over a 13-month period.

Darrell Wayne Welch, 42, of Theodore, Alabama is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began in July when a girl made an outcry, saying Welch sexually assaulted her on three different occasions between 2015 and 2017.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Welch’s arrest on July 14.

He was booked into the Wood County Jail on Oct. 19, where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

