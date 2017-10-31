Two drivers taken to hospital after 18-wheeler wreck shuts down I-20 in Harrison County

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a wreck involving two 18-wheelers that shut down part of Interstate 20 in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

The drivers of two semi trucks have been taken to the hospital. We're told by officials one is undergoing surgery.

The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. this morning about two miles west of the FM 450 exit in Harrison County at the 603 mile marker.

An 18 wheeler from XPO Logistics was carrying computer parts. The driver reportedly drifted off the road. When the driver attempted to correct and come back onto the road the semi tipped over on its side and slid sideways across the highway.

According to DPS another semi-trailer, carrying lumber, was traveling westbound and was unable to avoid colliding with the other vehicle. The driver drove through the trailer of the wrecked semi.

Both drivers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Lumber and debris are littering the road. According to officials with the Hallsville Fire Department, the westbound lanes of I-20 are closed at Mile Marker 604 while crews are still working to clear the scene. Traffic is being re-routed on FM 450. Officials tell KLTV it will be several hours before the road is opened up.

Eastbound traffic is not affected. Use Highway 80 as an alternate route to avoid delays.

The 18 wheeler carrying lumber has been removed from the scene.

Officials originally thought one of the trucks was transporting HAZMAT chemicals, but upon further investigation, they were able to determine that was not the case.

