Halloween brownie cupcakes by Mama Steph

These cute cupcakes can be decorated for any occasion! For Halloween, I colored the white icing with orange food coloring gel to make it just the right shade of pumpkin-orange!

Ingredients:

1 batch of brownie batter

1 batch of yellow or spice flavored cake batter

1 batch homemade white icing (in a pinch, use a can of white or cream cheese icing)

orange food color (I found this in the wedding cake section in Walmart's craft area.)

Halloween decor: sprinkles candy corn, pics, etc.

Method:

Place cupcake liners in a cupcake pan, and lightly spray with Pam. (the brownies stick a bit, so you want to make it easier to remove from the cupcake liners).

Fill each cupcake liner about 1/3 of the way with brownie batter, and then top with cake batter (1/3 brownie to 2/3 cake is the ratio).

Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center of a cupcake comes out clean.

Cool.

Color your icing to the perfect orange color, then frost the cooled cupcakes. Decorate with candies, and then serve. Enjoy!