Candied popcorn mix for Halloween snacking!

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Here's an easy recipe for a candy-glazed popcorn mix with your favorite Halloween treats mixed in! 

Glaze:

1 stick of butter
1 cup of sugar
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

Put the ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Whisk until dissolved, and bring to a boil. Time the boil for 5 minutes, then immediately remove from heat.

Pour the glaze over the contents of a bag of popped popcorn that you've placed in a large bowl. Toss with spatula to distribute candy coating.

Then add your favorite add-in candies. Toss and serve immediately.

