Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers by evening

Happy Halloween, East Texas! The cold front is making its way through the area this morning, but not a big change in temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon and chances for rain will be increasing through this evening. Scattered showers are expected for trick-or-treating this evening. Temperatures will stay cool in the 50s most of the day today. Rain will increase overnight and continue through tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, the rain will be tapering off and there could be a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s tomorrow. Mostly cloudy with slight chances for rain for the end of the work week. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the lower 80s. This weekend looks to be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

