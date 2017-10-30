Fighting a killer with a new tool



Diabetes affects thousands of East Texans. Tonight at 10, Tia Johnson has a new report on a new device doctors say could greatly change the way they treat their disease.

The city of Marshall has a new police chief. We'll introduce you to Cliff Carruth tonight at 10.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. He'll let you know whether you should expect the temps to go up or down in the weather where you live.