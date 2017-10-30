Quitman community reacts to teen's death

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the events that led to the death of a Quitman ISD student.

Stephen Daniel Love, 18, was driving on Highway 154, near Quitman, early on Sunday. His car went off the road and hit some trees. He died at the scene.

Family and friends honored Love with a vigil Sunday night, just hours after hearing about the accident that took his life. Dozens gathered outside Quitman High School to paint a rock that now bears Love’s name.

“He was a good boy. He was polite, everybody loved him,” said Christen Henderson, a friend of the Love Family.

Love moved to the United States eight years ago from the Philippines. At his high school he was known as an athlete; He was the wide receiver and safety for his football team.

His family said he had dreams of attending college after graduating to become an engineer.

Henderson said he was a genuinely loved in the community.

“His mom is taking it really hard,” she said. “We are trying to be there for her and just do whatever we can to help her out.”

“We are a small community and everybody seems to reach out and just come together when something like this happens,” said Henderson.

In a statement, Quitman ISD said they are saddened by the incident and described Love as a one-of-a-kind young man and an all-around great kid.

Also in a statement, Bryan Oakes, the athletic director for the district said, "He was an inspirational young man that made the lives of those around him better. He will truly be missed in our locker room.”

Despite the tragedy, Love's family wants the community to always smile when thinking about him.

“Just remember his smile; that smile is so sweet and genuine. He had love for everybody,” said Henderson.



A memorial service for Stephen Love is being planned for Wednesday afternoon at five o'clock in the Quitman High School auditorium.

