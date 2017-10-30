John Tyler product Jeremy Lane traded to Texans - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

John Tyler product Jeremy Lane traded to Texans

Lane has been traded to the Texans. Lane has been traded to the Texans.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

According to ESPN, an East Texan is headed back the Lone Star State. The Texans have acquired John Tyler product and cornerback Jeremy Lane in a trade with Seattle.

Houston, who is sending offensive lineman Duane Brown to the Seahawks, will get Lane, a 2018 fifth round pick, and a 2019 second round pick in return.The move comes one day before the NFL's trade deadline.

A sixth round pick in 2012, Lane was apart of Seattle's Super Bowl winning team in 2013 and even though the Seahawks lost Super Bowl 49 a year later, the East Texan recorded has an interception against the Patriots.
 

Lane tweeted out that he was grateful for his time in Seattle. The cornerback signed a four-year contract with the organization this offseason, but had lost his starting role after missing the last two games with a groin injury. Ironically, Lane played nickleback in Sunday's win over Houston.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Elliott

    Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Elliott

    Monday, October 30 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-10-30 23:58:45 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 4:31 AM EDT2017-10-31 08:31:27 GMT
    Federal Judge set to rule on suspension of Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot.More >>
    Federal Judge set to rule on suspension of Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot.More >>

  • John Tyler product Jeremy Lane traded to Texans

    John Tyler product Jeremy Lane traded to Texans

    Monday, October 30 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-10-31 03:16:23 GMT
    Lane has been traded to the Texans.Lane has been traded to the Texans.

    According to ESPN, an East Texan is headed back the Lone Star State.

    More >>

    According to ESPN, an East Texan is headed back the Lone Star State.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly