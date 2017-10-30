John Tyler product Jeremy Lane traded to Texans

According to ESPN, an East Texan is headed back the Lone Star State. The Texans have acquired John Tyler product and cornerback Jeremy Lane in a trade with Seattle.



Houston, who is sending offensive lineman Duane Brown to the Seahawks, will get Lane, a 2018 fifth round pick, and a 2019 second round pick in return.The move comes one day before the NFL's trade deadline.



A sixth round pick in 2012, Lane was apart of Seattle's Super Bowl winning team in 2013 and even though the Seahawks lost Super Bowl 49 a year later, the East Texan recorded has an interception against the Patriots.



Lane tweeted out that he was grateful for his time in Seattle. The cornerback signed a four-year contract with the organization this offseason, but had lost his starting role after missing the last two games with a groin injury. Ironically, Lane played nickleback in Sunday's win over Houston.



