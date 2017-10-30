Family of tasered man on life support says they are not allowed to visit

Foster's family says he has been on life support through the weekend. (Source: KLTV)

A small bag of suspected illegal drugs can be seen in the bottom left of the image. (Source: KLTV)

The family of an East Texas man who was taken to the hospital after being tasered five times while trying to flee from Smith County deputies says they are not allowed to see him, despite his being in critical condition.

"[The hospital] let us know that our son is on life support," the man's stepmother Candella Foster said. "There's been substantial damage to the brain, and yet still we can't get in to see our son."

DeAndre Foster, 33, was pulled over just before 2 p.m., Friday, for expired registration. The stop occurred in a business parking lot located in the 11800 block of Highway 64 West. According to the SCSO, Foster was shocked with a Taser five times, and when deputies noticed he was convulsing, he was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

According to the SCSO, Foster's family is not allowed to see him because it is department protocol.

"We just want to see him," Candella Foster said. "He's a father, he's a brother, we need to know that he's okay."

The Smith County Sheriff's Department says deputies found suspected illegal drugs on Foster's person, and in a recorded phone call between Candella Foster and the hospital, it is said that Deandre Foster had a seizure due to the drugs. The doctor does not indicate whether the repeated shocks triggered the seizure.

The phone call ends with Candella Foster pleading with a guard at Foster's door to let the family visit.

The report given by the Smith County Sheriff's Office reads as follows:



A Smith County Deputy Constable arrived as Foster attempted to flee. The constable was able to deploy his Taser which struck Foster causing him to fall to the ground. Foster was able to free himself and again attempted to flee. At that time a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to deploy his Taser. Foster was then taken to the ground for a second time. As deputies tried to place handcuffs on Foster, he continued to resist and was subsequently tased a third time. Due to the immediate danger and continued resistance by Foster, two drive stuns were performed with the Taser. Deputies were then able to handcuff Foster.

Video of the incident is not being released at this time, but still images from deputy body cameras was released. In them, Foster can be seen struggling with two Smith County deputies.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.