Man who fled from Smith County deputies tasered five times, hospitalized

An East Texas man was taken to the hospital after being tasered five times while trying to flee from Smith County deputies.

DeAndre Foster, 33, was pulled over just before 2 p.m., Friday, for expired registration. The stop occurred in a business parking lot located in the 11800 block of Highway 64 West.

According to The Smith County Sheriff's Office, as the deputy approached the vehicle, Foster exited and began to walk away. Foster stopped and engaged the deputy in a brief conversation about the traffic stop.

According to deputies, during the conversation, Foster became noticeably agitated. The report says that at one point Foster reached his hand into his pants pocket and pulled out some items. At that time deputies noticed a clear plastic baggie containing a suspected illegal controlled substance in Foster’s possession.

When deputies attempted to place Foster under arrest, he pulled away and attempted to flee on foot, according to deputies.

The report given by the Smith County Sherrif's Office reads as followed:

A Smith County Deputy Constable arrived as Foster attempted to flee. The constable was able to deploy his Taser which struck Foster causing him to fall to the ground. Foster was able to free himself and again attempted to flee. At that time a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to deploy his Taser. Foster was then taken to the ground for a second time. As deputies tried to place handcuffs on Foster, he continued to resist and was subsequently tased a third time. Due to the immediate danger and continued resistance by Foster, two drive stuns were performed with the Taser. Deputies were then able to handcuff Foster.

According to deputies, shortly after Foster was placed in handcuffs he started convulsing. EMS was requested and Foster was placed on his side with a blanket under his head to prevent injury.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains at this time. His condition continues to improve, according to the report.

