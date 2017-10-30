Week 10 Scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 10 Scores

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Friday's Results

6A

Lufkin 49
Conroe 28

Longview 49
Rockwall Heath 7

Mesquite Horn 35
John Tyler 13

Tyler Lee 50
North Mesquite 21


5A

Corsicana 27
Whitehouse 10

Jacksonville 25
Lindale 15

Marshall 28
Pine Tree 17

Ennis 49
Nacogdoches 21

Sulphur Springs 21
Greenville 7

Texas High 39
Hallsville 35


4A

Henderson 41
Bullard 14

Canton 70
Emory Rains 14

Center 49
Kilgore 35

Crandall 28
Brownsboro 7

Gilmer 45
Atlanta 30

Pittsburg 28
Gladewater 21

Jasper 44
Huntington 0

Kaufman 43
Van 35

Carthage 49
Palestine 31

Rusk 40
Diboll 35

Pleasant Grove 48
Spring Hill 31

Wills Point 32
Dallas Lincoln 20


3A

Edgewood 42
Alba-Golden 28

Arp 31
Harleton 14

Commerce 27
Mineola 21

Corrigan-Camden 48
Frankston 0

Garrison 41
Crockett 26

Elkhart 35
Groesbeck 6

Elysian Fields 32
West Rusk 31

Grand Saline 38
Quitman 14

Como-Pickton 28
Lone Oak 21

Mt. Vernon 42
Farmersville 26

New Diana 24
Daingerfield 21

Newton 75
Hemphill 0

Hughes Springs 54
Redwater 50

New Boston 44
Sabine 32

Teague 35
Malakoff 14

Waskom 42
Troup 6

West 42
Westwood 7

White Oak 35
Jefferson 21

Eustace 53
Whitney 19

Harmony 53
Winona 0


2A

Cross Roads 18
Cayuga 12

Centerville 41 - OT
Groveton 40

Alto 37
Cushing 6

Big Sandy 49
Hawkins 6

Union Grove 28
Kerens 14

Linden-Kildare 61
Wolfe City 21

Lovelady 64
West Hardin 0

Timpson 49
Mt. Enterprise 6

San Augustine 33
Joaquin 20

Carlisle 56
Shelbyville 22

Tenaha 59
Overton 6

Deweyville 49
West Sabine 31

Grapeland 35
Wortham 18


1A

Apple Springs 56
Chester 6


TAPPS

Grace 45
Bishop TK Gorman 39

Trinity Christian Cedar Hill 56
Brook Hill 7

El Paso Cathedral 43
All Saints 7

Saturday

High Island (Saturday)

