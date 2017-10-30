Week 10 Scores

Friday's Results
6A
Lufkin 49
Conroe 28
Longview 49
Rockwall Heath 7
Mesquite Horn 35
John Tyler 13
Tyler Lee 50
North Mesquite 21
5A
Corsicana 27
Whitehouse 10
Jacksonville 25
Lindale 15
Marshall 28
Pine Tree 17
Ennis 49
Nacogdoches 21
Sulphur Springs 21
Greenville 7
Texas High 39
Hallsville 35
4A
Henderson 41
Bullard 14
Canton 70
Emory Rains 14
Center 49
Kilgore 35
Crandall 28
Brownsboro 7
Gilmer 45
Atlanta 30
Pittsburg 28
Gladewater 21
Jasper 44
Huntington 0
Kaufman 43
Van 35
Carthage 49
Palestine 31
Rusk 40
Diboll 35
Pleasant Grove 48
Spring Hill 31
Wills Point 32
Dallas Lincoln 20
3A
Edgewood 42
Alba-Golden 28
Arp 31
Harleton 14
Commerce 27
Mineola 21
Corrigan-Camden 48
Frankston 0
Garrison 41
Crockett 26
Elkhart 35
Groesbeck 6
Elysian Fields 32
West Rusk 31
Grand Saline 38
Quitman 14
Como-Pickton 28
Lone Oak 21
Mt. Vernon 42
Farmersville 26
New Diana 24
Daingerfield 21
Newton 75
Hemphill 0
Hughes Springs 54
Redwater 50
New Boston 44
Sabine 32
Teague 35
Malakoff 14
Waskom 42
Troup 6
West 42
Westwood 7
White Oak 35
Jefferson 21
Eustace 53
Whitney 19
Harmony 53
Winona 0
2A
Cross Roads 18
Cayuga 12
Centerville 41 - OT
Groveton 40
Alto 37
Cushing 6
Big Sandy 49
Hawkins 6
Union Grove 28
Kerens 14
Linden-Kildare 61
Wolfe City 21
Lovelady 64
West Hardin 0
Timpson 49
Mt. Enterprise 6
San Augustine 33
Joaquin 20
Carlisle 56
Shelbyville 22
Tenaha 59
Overton 6
Deweyville 49
West Sabine 31
Grapeland 35
Wortham 18
1A
Apple Springs 56
Chester 6
TAPPS
Grace 45
Bishop TK Gorman 39
Trinity Christian Cedar Hill 56
Brook Hill 7
El Paso Cathedral 43
All Saints 7
Saturday
High Island (Saturday)
