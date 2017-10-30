Week 10 schedule

Here is your week 10 Red Zone football schedule.

Class 6A

John Tyler @ Mesquite Horn

Rockwall Heath @ Longview

North Mesquite @ Tyler Lee

Lufkin @ Conroe

Class 5A

Hallsville @ Texas High

Pine Tree @ Marshall

Mount Pleasant- Bye

Greenville @ Sulphur Springs

Whitehouse @ Corsicana

Jacksonville @ Lindale

Ennis @ Nacogdoches

Class 4A

Van @ Kaufman

Brownsboro @ Crandall

Athens- Bye

Carthage @ Palestine

Henderson @ Bullard

Kilgore @ Center

Chapel Hill- Bye

Emory Rains @ Canton

Dallas Lincoln @ Wills Point

Atlanta @ Gilmer

Pittsburg @ Gladewater

Pleasant Grove @ Spring Hill

Diboll @ Rusk

Huntington @ Jasper

Tatum- Bye

Class 3A

Quitman @ Grand Saline

Winnsboro-Bye

Mineola @ Commerce

Farmersville @ Mount Vernon

Jefferson @ White Oak

New Boston @ Sabine

Hughes Springs @ Redwater

Malakoff @ Teague

Westwood @ West

Eustace @ Whitney

Groesbeck @ Elkhart

Daingerfield @ New Diana

Ore City-Bye

Como Pickton @ Lone Oak

Edgewood @ Alba Golden

Harmony @ Winona

Harleton @ Arp

Troup @ Waskom

Beckville-Bye

West Rusk @ Elysian Fields

Frankston @ Corrigan

Garrison @ Crockett

Hemphill @ Newton

Class 2A

Wolfe City @ Linden Kildare

Big Sandy @ Hawkins

Cross Roads @ Cayuga

Union Grove @ Kerens

Alto @ Cushing

Joaquin @ San Augustine

Carlisle @ Shelbyville

West Hardin @ Lovelady

Groveton @Centerville

Deweyville @ West Sabine

Grapeland @ Wortham

Timpson @ Mount Enterprise

Overton @ Tenaha

Class 1A and Tapps

All Saints vs. El Paso Cathedral (playoff game)

Trinity Christian @ Brook Hill

Grace @ Gorman

East Texas Christian @ King’s Academy

Chester @ Apple Springs

Union Hill-Bye

Leverett’s Chapel @ High Island (saturday)

