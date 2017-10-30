Week 10 schedule

Here is your week 10 Red Zone football schedule.
Class 6A
John Tyler @ Mesquite Horn
Rockwall Heath @ Longview
North Mesquite @ Tyler Lee
Lufkin @ Conroe
Class 5A
Hallsville @ Texas High
Pine Tree @ Marshall
Mount Pleasant- Bye
Greenville @ Sulphur Springs
Whitehouse @ Corsicana
Jacksonville @ Lindale
Ennis @ Nacogdoches
Class 4A
Van @ Kaufman
Brownsboro @ Crandall
Athens- Bye
Carthage @ Palestine
Henderson @ Bullard
Kilgore @ Center
Chapel Hill- Bye
Emory Rains @ Canton
Dallas Lincoln @ Wills Point
Atlanta @ Gilmer
Pittsburg @ Gladewater
Pleasant Grove @ Spring Hill
Diboll @ Rusk
Huntington @ Jasper
Tatum- Bye
Class 3A
Quitman @ Grand Saline
Winnsboro-Bye
Mineola @ Commerce
Farmersville @ Mount Vernon
Jefferson @ White Oak
New Boston @ Sabine
Hughes Springs @ Redwater
Malakoff @ Teague
Westwood @ West
Eustace @ Whitney
Groesbeck @ Elkhart
Daingerfield @ New Diana
Ore City-Bye
Como Pickton @ Lone Oak
Edgewood @ Alba Golden
Harmony @ Winona
Harleton @ Arp
Troup @ Waskom
Beckville-Bye
West Rusk @ Elysian Fields
Frankston @ Corrigan
Garrison @ Crockett
Hemphill @ Newton
Class 2A
Wolfe City @ Linden Kildare
Big Sandy @ Hawkins
Cross Roads @ Cayuga
Union Grove @ Kerens
Alto @ Cushing
Joaquin @ San Augustine
Carlisle @ Shelbyville
West Hardin @ Lovelady
Groveton @Centerville
Deweyville @ West Sabine
Grapeland @ Wortham
Timpson @ Mount Enterprise
Overton @ Tenaha
Class 1A and Tapps
All Saints vs. El Paso Cathedral (playoff game)
Trinity Christian @ Brook Hill
Grace @ Gorman
East Texas Christian @ King’s Academy
Chester @ Apple Springs
Union Hill-Bye
Leverett’s Chapel @ High Island (saturday)
