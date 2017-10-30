Whitehouse woman convicted of murdering babysitter loses death row appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to review the appeal of a woman on death row for the 2010 slaying of her developmentally disabled babysitter.

Kimberly Cargill, 50, of Whitehouse in East Texas, was convicted in 2012 in Smith County. The high court refused to review her case Monday.

Cargill was sentenced to death in 2012, after she was found guilty of murdering her mentally-challenged babysitter, Cherry Walker, in 2010.

According to a previous search warrant, affidavits indicate authorities believe Cargill may have killed Walker in order to prevent her from testifying in court. In 2010, Cargill was facing a felony "injury to a child" charge regarding her four-year-old son, who Walker babysat at the time.

When Cargill was arrested for the charge, she posted bond a day following her arrest. Court records showed Cherry was subpoenaed to testify in Cargill's custody hearing June 23, but Cargill told her not to and that she would "hide her out at her house."

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Walker suffered a seizure and quit breathing while she and Cargill were driving. Cargill then drove Walker to a county road where she doused Walker with lighter fluid and set her clothes on fire.

Cargill was sentenced to death in May of 2012.

