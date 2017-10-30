TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle wreck reported on I-20, north of Tyle - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle wreck reported on I-20, north of Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 E, north of Tyler.

DPS officers are en route to the crash, which occurred a little after 2 p.m. Monday, near Lavender Road.

Traffic maps show congestion in the area and drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly