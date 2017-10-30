It's Thriller night, Longview seniors bust out the moves for Halloween

Here's a Halloween treat for you - seniors at the Senior Living Center in Longview busted out their best costumes and killer moves to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Yep, they're at it again. You may remember we posted a video earlier in the month of this group practicing their routine.

These seniors in Longview are breaking out and busting out the moves.

Fitness instructor Crystal Hill says she's always taught the thriller dance every single year. Normally the seniors participate in a weightlifting class and don't normally do a lot of cardio aerobics. However, during the month of October, the seniors have practiced for the first 15 minutes of every class.

"It was dancing and that's not their thing. But they stuck with it," said Hill.

There are about 40 people in the group. Hill says it's a sort of "social thing" for her students.

"One lady said I'm so glad that you made us do this because it got us out of our comfort zone," Hill said.

The group has even told family members they're enjoying their new celebrity status.

"I told them that were celebrities now and we might have a day where you sign autographs," said Hill.

So why Thriller? Well, besides the fact that it's Halloween.

"For one it's an easy dance to teach. It’s an easy dance to modify for different age groups. You can’t help but tap your foot when you hear the song or move your hands," replied Hill.

Which part was the group's favorite? Hill says they were most excited about doing the zombie walk.

You may be seeing this group again next month. Their about to start learning how to do the Macarena as a warm up to their weight class.

For now, enjoy the thrill of Thriller night.

