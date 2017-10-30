Henderson County couple arrested on child endangerment charges

A Mabank couple is in jail following a CPS investigation which came after the father had been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a house he was living in.

Troy Lynn Tucker, 30, and Misty Gayle Tucker, 30, are each charged with endangering a child. Troy Tucker still has a pending arson charge.

According to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg, Troy Tucker was arrested April 17, after officials responded to a fire located at 18 Spring Creek Parkway in Malakoff. Renberg said there was enough evidence to determine Tucker had intentionally set the fire.

During Tucker’s arrest, a clear plastic bag containing meth was found.

Renberg said CPS then began investigating the case and it was determined the couple’s two children, both under the age of 5, had been put in danger.

“Anytime there’s an arrest of a parent and drugs are involved, CPS will get involved,” Renberg said.

Renberg said he took the investigation to a grand jury and both were indicted on the new charges.

According to the indictment, the Tuckers placed their children in danger by allowing them to be in a home where drugs were present.

They were booked into the Henderson County Jail on Oct. 23, neither has bonded out.

