WATCH LIVE: Special report to air on Trump's former campaign adviser's guilty plea

A former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians.

The guilty plea by George Papadopoulos marked the first criminal case that cites interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos' plea occurred on Oct. 5 and was unsealed Monday.

Documents allege that he admitted to having impeded the FBI's investigation into an alleged conspiracy with Russia. Papadopoulos' indictment document reveals he learned from his connections with the administration that Russia claimed to have "dirt" on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails" in a late April 2016 meeting.

The plea was unsealed on the same day that Paul Manafort former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on charges of money laundering and conspiracy.

Felony charges and possible prison sentences could be given to key members of Trump's administration.

We are currently waiting on a special report to air on ABC.

