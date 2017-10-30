DPS releases identity of woman killed in Smith County wreck

Authorities have released the identity of a Mississippi woman who was killed in a Smith County wreck over the weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck on SH 155 in Smith County, near Winona.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Nikisha Brooks, 34, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was traveling southbound on highway 155 north when she crossed over into the northbound lane. Authorities say Brooks’ vehicle struck head-on to a 2007 Chevrolet Yukon driven by Christopher Suttle of Flint.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Meredith. Her body was taken to J.R Harmon Funeral home in Tyler.

According to DPS, Suttle was transported to ETMC-Tyler in serious condition. Suttle’s passenger, Tara Suttle, 38, of Flint, was transported to ETMC-Tyler in stable condition.

