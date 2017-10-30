Longview Fire Department: Stove used as heating source to blame for house fire

Officials have determined that a fire that damaged a Longview house was started from the stove being used to heat the house.

Saturday, Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1521 Young Street. When crews arrived, they found a fire in the kitchen that had spread to the attic. The fire department released a statement on the fire Monday, saying that investigators spoke with residents who were home when the fire began.

"After talking to the residents that were at home when the fire started, it was determined that the fire occurred due to the stove top being used to heat the house," the release notes.

No injuries were reported and LFD said the occupants who were displaced will be staying with relatives.

