Gregg County commissioners extend burn ban

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A burn ban has been extended for Gregg County.

Monday morning Gregg County commissioners approved extending the ban during their regular 10 a.m. meeting.

Several other counties in East Texas are also under a burn ban, including Kaufman, Anderson, Marion, Harrison, Panola and Rusk counties.

