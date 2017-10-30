Crews responding to possible structure fire in Smith County

Smith County crews are on scene of a structure fire.

According to the Smith County Fire marshal, crews were dispatched to the 12000 block of Alma Street, near Tyler.

Officials tell KLTV the family had just renovated the home and just put on a new roof a week ago.

The fire damaged part of the front of the house and also damaged part of the back of the house.

The family that lives there fosters children.

There are no injuries.

This is a developing story and will update as soon as details become available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.