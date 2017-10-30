ETX youth baseball coach, fire chief, arrested for sexual abuse of child

A youth league baseball coach in Terrell has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child.

Edward Mann, 47, of Ables Springs was arrested on Friday, Oct. 27 on a second charge of child sexual abuse. Mann was arrested in the Canton area on a warrant for indecency with a child. According to the sheriff's office, after the initial investigation of continuous sexual abuse of a child earlier in the week, an additional victim came forward. The victim was 14 at the time of the offense.

Mann has been a youth league baseball coach in Terrell and a volunteer athletic trainer at Terrell High School. He is also the Fire Chief of the Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Mann is in custody at the Kaufman County Jail, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.