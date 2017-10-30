Gregg County: Fire north of Longview cause 'points to power lines, high winds'

Officials say the fire that threatened homes in an area along Williams Road in Longview last week was probably caused by arcing power lines and high winds.

Corp. Joshua Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is inactive at this point. Tubb says the Fire Marshal has ruled that the investigation points to high winds and arcing power lines being to blame for the start of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and no houses or structures were damaged.

The fire started on Thurs. Oct. 26 in a wooded area. Homes were evacuated as a precaution, from Tryon to FM 2208.

Traffic was not allowed on Williams Road during the height of the fire, and Tubb asked that everyone avoid the area so emergency vehicles could get the fire under control as quickly and safely as possible.

Approximately 20 acres were affected by the fire.

