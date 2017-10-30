Palestine man booked into Anderson County Jail, charged with manslaughter

A Palestine man has been booked into the Anderson County Jail and charged with manslaughter.

Roy Anton Eppeland, 57, of Palestine, was booked into jail on Friday, Oct. 27.

According to an indictment obtained Monday by KLTV, Eppeland is suspected of causing the Nov. 12, 2016, death of Jacob Fancher. The indictment alleges Eppeland shot Fancher with a firearm.

The hunting-related incident occurred on ACR 4452 in the Elmwood community, according to the Palestine Herald-Press.

