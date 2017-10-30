Pursuit ends in wreck on I-20, suspect tells deputies 'body in the trunk'

A body was located in the trunk of a car Sunday morning in Kaufman County after a suspect led deputies on a pursuit.

Freddie Gilbert, 33, of New Orleans, was arrested after a reported road rage incident on US 80.

On Sunday, the Forney Police Department was dispatched to the road rage report. The caller reported that while traveling on US 80, a person in another vehicle fired a gun at them.

There were four occupants in the caller's vehicle. None of them were harmed.

Shortly after that, a Kaufman County Sheriff's Deputy located the vehicle matching the description of the suspect's traveling down I-20. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle Gilbert was driving, but he did not pull over.

After a short pursuit, the driver wrecked in the median of I-20 and mile marker 512.

Gilbert exited the vehicle and told the deputy that there was a body in the trunk of the car. The deputy located the body of a female and the scene was secured. The identity of the female has not been released as deputies are waiting for a positive identification.

According to the arrest warrant, Gilbert was also found to be in possession of handguns and ammunition, and according to the deputy, the circumstances surrounding the arrest indicated him in the death of the female victim.

Gilbert was searched upon arrival to the Kaufman County Jail. During the unclothed search, two items fell out of his body. The first of the two items was a bag containing a leafy substance believed to be marijuana. The second was a bag containing a white-colored substance, believed to be crack cocaine.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Texas Rangers and Forney Police.

Gilbert is awaiting arraignment at the Kaufman County Jail on charges of Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

