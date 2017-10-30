Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A nice, cool start and a nice warm afternoon today. Mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest. A cold front arrives overnight. Temperatures only drop into the lower 50s along the front early tomorrow morning, but cool air slowly filters in and temperatures will only reach the lower 60s by tomorrow afternoon. Not much of a chance for rain along the front, but warm, moist air moves in quickly tomorrow evening, bringing with it a chance for showers. That means rain is in the forecast for your Halloween evening. The trick-or-treat forecast looks cool and damp for parts of East Texas. The chance for rain will continue into Wednesday. At least slight chances for rain will continue into the end of the work week as temperatures warm back into the lower 80s. Rain chances begin to clear out with a little more sunshine by this weekend. However, temperatures will stay warm with lower 80s expected both Saturday and Sunday.

